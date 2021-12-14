Woman in her 70s seriously injured after being hit by car while on her mobility scooter

The blue Jaguar car crashed into the woman in her 70s as she crossed Victoria Road in Scarborough at around 2.30pm on December 3.

She was taken to hospital with serious back injuries, but has since been discharged.

North Yorkshire Police said: "It happened at 2:38pm on December 3. Police launched an investigation and are appealing for any witnesses who have yet to come forward, or anyone who saw the car prior to the collision.

A woman was hit by a car as she crossed a road on her mobility scooter. (Credit: NYP)

"The woman who was driving the Jaguar is assisting with enquiries and at this point no arrests have been made."

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 965 McIntosh, or alternatively email [email protected].

When contacting the force, quote reference number 12210254124.