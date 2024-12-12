A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found unresponsive at a house in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Summer Lane in Wombwell, near Barnsley, on Tuesday (December 10).

The force were called to the scene by the ambulance service who were responding to a call of a woman being found unresponsive at an address.

The 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a 58-year-old man at the property on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

Senior Investigation Officer Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright said: “Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, we have a team of detectives working around the clock to understand the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.”