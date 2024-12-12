Wombwell: Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in Barnsley
South Yorkshire Police were called to Summer Lane in Wombwell, near Barnsley, on Tuesday (December 10).
The force were called to the scene by the ambulance service who were responding to a call of a woman being found unresponsive at an address.
The 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Senior Investigation Officer Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright said: “Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, we have a team of detectives working around the clock to understand the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 229 of December 10. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.