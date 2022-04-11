Humberside Police say that a woman was walking along Weelsby Street South in Grimsby when she stopped to stroke a dog. The dog then bit the woman on the face causing serious and potentially life-changing facial injuries.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We would appeal for the owner of this dog to come forward. We would also ask that if anyone was in the area at the time of the incident that has information that would help with our enquiries, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/43260/22"