York incident: Man arrested for hoax bomb threat after suspicious package at York College sparks major incident

A man has been arrested on suspicion of making hoax bomb threats after a major police incident in York.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:19 GMT

North Yorkshire Police were contacted at 4.10pm on Wednesday, March 15 by York College who had been alerted to a possible suspicious object on their campus.

The college was evacuated and Tadcaster Road was closed.

Police officers on the ground, detection dogs and the police helicopter carried out an an extensive search of the college and the immediate area around it.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Officers were satisfied there was no risk to the college or wider public.

The cordon was lifted shortly after 9.30pm.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested today on suspicion of making hoax bomb threats.

He currently remains in police custody for questioning.