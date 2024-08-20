Police have named a man who was stabbed to death in York this weekend as his family have paid tribute.

Greg Marshall, 35, from York, has been named by North Yorkshire Police as the man who suffered fatal injuries following the stabbing on Saturday (Aug 17).

A family statement released by the force said: “It’s with the deepest sadness that we as a family are having to announce the sudden passing of Greg Marshall, our beloved Son, father, husband, brother, uncle and loyal friend to many far and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our hearts are broken and we ask that you please respect our privacy whilst we process this tragedy. If you have any information regarding Greg’s death we ask you to contact North Yorkshire Police."

A 33-year-old man from York has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. A second man, also 33 and from York, has been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article. Both are due to appear at York Magistrates Court later today (Aug 20).

A third man, 29, who was arrested on suspicion aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon has been recalled to prison, police said.

35-year-old Greg Marshall died after being stabbed in York on Saturday (17 August 2024). Picture released by North Yorkshire Police | Picture released by North Yorkshire Police

Detective Inspector Dominic Holroyd, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Greg’s family and friends at this very sad time. “We have charged a 33-year-old man with murder in connection with this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise the distress and disruption this has caused within the community, and we thank you for your continued patience and support as we thoroughly investigate this isolated incident.”