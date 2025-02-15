York murder: Police appeal for witnesses after man, 30s, died following serious assault at York railway station
The British Transport Police were called to York railway station on December 15, 2024, at around 8:36pm after reports of a serious assault.
Paramedics and North Yorkshire Police also attended the scene and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
The man died in hospital on December 18, with his family by his bedside.
Mckenzie Dicicco, 22, of Dibdale Gardens, Middlesborough, was charged with murder and affray in connection with this incident.
Detectives are now appealing for witnesses who may have been at York railway station at the time of the incident.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Sam Painter said: “This was a busy evening at York railway station with people travelling across the north of England.
“There were trains heading to Birmingham New Street, Leeds, Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Airport and Hull all around the time this incident was reported.
“If you saw anything or have any information that could help our investigation, please get in touch get in touch via this link, by texting 61016, or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 617 of 15 December. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”