Detectives investigating the murder of a man are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the York railway station assault.

The British Transport Police were called to York railway station on December 15, 2024, at around 8:36pm after reports of a serious assault.

Paramedics and North Yorkshire Police also attended the scene and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The man died in hospital on December 18, with his family by his bedside.

Mckenzie Dicicco, 22, of Dibdale Gardens, Middlesborough, was charged with murder and affray in connection with this incident.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses who may have been at York railway station at the time of the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Sam Painter said: “This was a busy evening at York railway station with people travelling across the north of England.

“There were trains heading to Birmingham New Street, Leeds, Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Airport and Hull all around the time this incident was reported.