Yorkshire biker died in Portugal crash after riding on wrong side of the road

Paul Raine collided head on with a delivery van in November 2018 - the day before his 28th birthday - on the N267 near the village of Monchique in Portugal

Paul Raine collided with the delivery van in November 2018 - the day before his 28th birthday - while taking part in a four-day event known as the MadRon Hard Enduro Event.

The experienced rider from Knaresborough was travelling around a bend with a friend, on the N267 near the village of Monchique, when the crash happened. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found the mechanic had died after suffering multiple injuries in the collision, including a fractured skull, and toxicologist examinations showed he had not been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The driver told police he moved his van into the middle of the road, hoping the rider would pass him on the right, but they then collided head on. While Neil Boyd, who was riding behind Mr Raine, said he did not witness the collision.

Police investigation concluded Mr Raine was driving on the wrong side of the road and “did not perform an evasive manoeuvre” when he saw the van coming in the opposite direction.

Angela Raine told the inquest her son was “a very experienced rider” who had ridden in several countries and “won lots of trophies” in various competitions.

“Motorbiking was Paul's passion in life. He got his first quad bike when he was three years old and it's just progressed from there,” she said.

“He was very clever and a skilled driver and motorbike rider. He also had a road bike and was experienced in riding around on public roads, as well as off road.

“We’re all devastated by what’s happened and the lack of information is also terribly upsetting for us all.”

Ms Raine said she has “been told absolutely nothing” by the Portuguese police about the investigation and is still trying to obtain the official police report.

Mr Raine's father Stephen said he had no confidence in the investigation and he travelled to Portugal to make his own enquiries and speak to police. He almost made attempts to contact the van driver.

He told the inquest he was taken to the scene of the collision by the local fire chief and when he was there, he thought his son would have had enough time to see what was coming around the bend and move out of the way.

“One thing I’m definitely sure of, is whatever happened to Paul, no one purposely went out there to harm him in any way," he said.

“I’d just like to know the truth of what happened to him.”

Jonathan Leach, assistant coroner for North Yorkshire, said there are “frequently difficulties” when the families of people who have died in Portugal attempt to obtain information from the authorities.

At the inquest in Northallerton, he concluded that Mr Raine died in a road traffic collision.

“I can only assume that Paul had forgot that he was travelling abroad and for that reason was assuming that he was on the correct side of the road,” said Mr Leach.