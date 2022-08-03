Yorkshire burglar 'left faeces' on victims' floor as a 'calling card'

Damien Robinson, 31, was jailed for two years after stealing from a medical centre and a hospital in Leeds.

He admitted eight burglaries, one charge of fraud and failing to provide a sample for drug testing at Leeds Crown Court.

Prosecutor Tom Jackson said Robinson was heavily convicted with more than 37 burglaries on his record already.

Robinson was seen on CCTV entering a medical centre on April 17 via an emergency exit and stealing a petty cash tin containing £313.

On June 17, he broke into Holden Smith Law at Cross Gates and took two laptops worth £650, but also ate food he found at the scene.

However, he then left a pile of his own faeces on the floor, for which Mr Jackson said “became somewhat of a calling card”.

On June 26 he sneaked into St James’ Hospital in the city and stole a laptop, headphones, credit card and cash which belonged to a surgeon working a night shift.

Robinson then used the credit card to buy cigarettes, but the shop worker became suspicious and Robinson ran from the store.

This was followed by a break-in at a charity shop on June 27 where he stole a still containing £50, and the next day from he stole a £6,000 bicycle.

In the early hours of July 2, he broke into building site using a screwdriver. He took a phone, two tablets and a laptop, before again defecating on the floor.

Police finally caught up with him after he was spotted smashing a window of a fast food shop on crawling inside.

Robinson, of no fixed address, then refused to take the drugs test at the police station.

While also having a lengthy criminal record, Mr Jackson said the break-ins were aggravated by the “gratuitous soiling” of some of the properties.

Mitigating, Philip Morris told the court: “It’s demonstrative of a very chaotic lifestyle. There’s some drug misuse but not necessarily at an addictive level. He leads a transient lifestyle.

"He sees the impending sentence as a means of drawing a line under this.”