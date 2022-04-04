Yorkshire businessman to stand trial over death of cyclist Andrew Jackson who was struck by Porsche on rural road

Andrew Jackson, 36, of Hunsingore near Wetherby, was cycling along the A168 between Allerton Park and Boroughbridge when he was struck by a Porsche 911 Carrera travelling in the same direction in May 2020.

He died at the scene, leaving a wife and two children.

James Bryan, 36, of St Mary's Avenue, Harrogate, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving but denied the offence at York Crown Court today.

Cyclist Andrew Jackson died in the collision

He will stand trial in September.

Mr Bryan has run real estate and property businesses.

The family of Mr Jackson, who grew up in Richmond, said: “We are all devastated by the loss of Andrew. To us, he was a proud father of two young children, a loving husband and a caring son.