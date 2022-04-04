Kevin Harrison, 64, was said to be a member of the UK Pyrotechnics Society, with an interest in making rocket candy, but on Friday he was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court after pleading guilty to seven offences.

The court heard that in the mid-1990s he had previous convictions for possession of a prohibited weapon.

In January last year Harrison, of Bowling Terrace, Skipton, was arrested and interviewed as part of an investigation involving North East Counter Terrorism officers after items including a stun gun, a pneumatic air rifle and ammunition were seized from his home.

Prosecutor Tom Storey said Harrison had previously been warned about his possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

The court heard that flash powders and fuses found in Harrison’s possession showed he had an interest in explosives.

A stun gun disguised as a torch was seized from his loft and a pneumatic air rifle with a telescopic sight and a sound moderator, or silencer, was recovered from a bedroom.

Mr Storey said the rifle that discharged pellets was a ‘specially dangerous’ air weapon prohibited by the 1988 Firearms Act.

Also found was a 9mm blank firing pistol with cartridges, two cartridges containing pepper powder, and four .22 long rifle cartridges. A single shotgun shell had a prohibited lead ball projectile.

Harrison told the police he had an interest in making Rocket Candy and fireworks.

His barrister, Gerald Hendron, said the stun gun, which didn’t work, had been brought back from the United States by someone else and used as a torch.

He said the ammunition was dug up in a garden and Harrison did not hand it in because he mistrusted the police.

Harrison was said to have bought the airgun from a reputable gun shop and had used it for hunting and target shooting.

The court heard that Harrison was from a farming family and had legitimately possessed firearms until his convictions in 1995 and 1996.

He had forgotten about some of the items seized by the police and he was not aware that others were prohibited.

Mr Hendron said there were exceptional circumstances in the case that enabled the court not to impose the five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence applicable to three of the offences.

He said Harrison had many health problems and was the sole carer for his mother.

Mr Hendron submitted that although his client may be an eccentric there had never been any suggestion that he was a risk to the public.

Recorder Peter Hampton said Harrison had an ongoing interest in explosives and firearms and he had been warned previously that any manufacture of explosives must take place at a licensed site.

He said the weapons and ammunition were not stored securely and they could have been stolen and found ‘a ready market’ with criminals.

Recorder Hampton said there were no exceptional circumstances and such cases called for a strong deterrent sentence.