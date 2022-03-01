Yorkshire drug dealers who hid £1.4m of cocaine inside gas cannister jailed

Faruk Miah and Safraz Latif, both of Bradford, hid 14 kilos of cocaine inside the body of the gas cannister - which was so lifelike it even released real gas from the valve when police officers turned it on.

The drugs were found during a raid on February 9 last year in which West Yorkshire Police also found a quarter of a kilo of cannabis and a pistol.

Miah, 44, of Cornwall Place, Bradford, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

The gas cannister stuffed full of cocaine

Bradford Crown Court was told he played a leading role in the drug supply operation and a jury also found him guilty of possession of the firearm - an 8mm semi-automatic pistol.

Miah was jailed for a total of 18 years.

Latif, 37, of Beacon Grove, Bradford, was found guilty of possession with intent to supply cocaine at an earlier hearing. He was said to have played a significant role in the operation and was jailed for 11 years.

Faruk Miah and Safraz Latif

Det Inspector Mark Atkinson of West Yorkshire Police’s Precision Serious Organised Crime Unit said: “This was a complex investigation which involved a certain degree of sophistication by the perpetrators in their attempts to avoid detection.”

“I welcome the significant sentencing of the leaders of this organised crime group and it is clear that a strong message has been made that the courts, West Yorkshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service will work together to keep West Yorkshire safe and feeling safe.”

“Today’s sentences should serve as a message to the people who are intent on bringing drugs into our communities – you can expect to feel the full weight of the law upon you.”