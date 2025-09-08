Yorkshire loan shark who charged 100% interest ‘preyed on the desperate’

A Yorkshire woman who ‘preyed on the vulnerable’ by handing out illegal loans with extortionate interest rates has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Tyler Conley, of Keighley, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on September 5 after she admitted illegal money lending and money laundering between December 2020 and July 2024.

The court was told the 31-year-old lent money to people who were vulnerable, threatening and intimidating them if they could not pay, as well as charging interest of 100 per cent.

Her lending operation had a turnover of at least £74,000, the court heard.

She was handed a two-year jail term, suspended for two years.

Passing sentence, Recorder Sam Green KC told Conley: “You are within less than a millimetre of going straight to prison.”

He said ‘loan sharks need to know that they go straight to prison’ and it was only because of ‘highly exceptional’ circumstances that he was suspending the sentence in this case.

He added: “Those who need to go to people like you are by definition open to exploitation. You were preying on the desperate.”

He said he took into account Tyler’s defence that she had mental and physical health issues and was a single mother with two dependent children. He also said a letter she had written to the court showed genuine remorse.

But he said: “You have pleaded guilty on the basis that you acted as you did under the coercion of others and under fear of reprisals if you did not do what you were told.

“You of all people should have known what it was like to be in that position, yet you continued to put others in that position, to get the heat off you and make a little bit of money on the way.”

Conley was arrested after the England Illegal Money Lending Team (ILMT) received reports that she had been lending money to people in the Keighley area despite not being registered with the Financial Conduct Authority.

Officers from IMLT, West Yorkshire Trading Standards and West Yorkshire Police executed a warrant at her home and seized a mobile phone - which was found in a microwave - as well as £5,500 in cash.

Simon Mortimer, prosecuting, said inquiries into Conley’s banking documents revealed there were over 343 third party payments totalling over £64,500.

In interview she said she had lent money to friends and family to help them out. She also claimed the bank account was accessed by several people and said she was being forced into illegal lending but would not give more details.

Financial investigators examined her accounts and found she had at least 30 regular borrowers.

Tyler Conley appeared before Bradford Crown Court for sentence on Friday, September 5 | England Illegal Money Lending Team

She charged interest rates of 100 per cent and received over £74,000 by way of repayments through her bank accounts. Mr Mortimer said cash transactions would have also taken place, which were unaccounted for, so this figure and the number of borrowers could have been much higher.

Mr Mortimer also told the court of a number of text messages where Conley ‘intimidated and threatened’ customers. Some messages to her were from relatives of a borrower concerned about her wellbeing and questioning what she owed.

Replies from Conley to borrowers included one that said: “You've got until 20th to pay the £800, whatever is left will be doubled.” Another said: “I’ll be up to see you today with my guy.”

Recorder Green KC said the messages had ‘underlying menacing implications’.

The court heard Conley had agreed to forfeit the cash seized and an order for costs was made in the sum of £5,748.08.

Speaking after the hearing, head of the IMLT, Dave Benbow, said: “This case has all the hallmarks of a community lender - she was known within the area for lending money and appeared to be a friend offering a favour, but in reality she was taking advantage and trapping people in ever-growing debt.