Yorkshire man jailed after shooting one of three masked intruders at his home

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 11 how Graham Delmar, aged 51, of Aldesworth Road, Cantley, Doncaster, had been at home with his two sons when the three masked men arrived by car and launched a frightening attack in the middle of the day.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said: “They got out of the car and they were carrying weapons. They were wearing black clothing and they wore masks.”

One of the intruders pulled a ladder away from where Delmar was working and he jumped down as one of his sons was being attacked before the intruders were chased away, according to Mr Sharp.

Graham Delmar shot at masked intruders at his home in Doncaster

Mr Sharp said: “The defendant, however, decided to take matters into his own hands despite the fact that because of a previous conviction he was prohibited from having a firearm.”

He added: “It is evident he had a shotgun in his possession and it was readily available and he had the ammunition for it.

“He took the shotgun and loaded it as the intruders returned to the front garden with weapons and made threatening gestures. The defendant came out with the shotgun and fired it.”

Mr Sharp added one of the intruders suffered pellet wounds to his right shoulder area and all three fled.

The court heard Delmar suffered a broken foot and one of his sons suffered a head injury after he had been struck with a spade.

Mr Sharp added the intruder who was shot went to Doncaster Royal Infirmary and had to undergo three lots of surgery.

CCTV footage showed three intruders arriving with two armed with weapons and there is a confrontation with one of Delmar’s sons before two of the intruders attacked the defendant and his other son.

Mr Sharp said police later found other firearms at Delmar’s home.

Delmar, who has previous convictions including an offence of drug-dealing, pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited firearm and to causing grievous bodily harm with intent after the incident about 11.15am, on May 6, 2021.

The court heard two of the intruders had been jailed for their part in the incident but one remains unidentified.

The man who was shot, Thomas Maughan, 31, of Marshland Road, Moorends, received 18 months in prison and Nathan Marshall, 25, of Woodlea Grove, Armthorpe, was handed a 25-month sentence.

Both admitted affray.

Caroline Goodwin, representing Delmar, said there is no explanation why the incident occurred and Delmar can only suspect it had something to do with the fact he breeds gun dogs and has kennels.

Ms Goodwin added: “He was left in a position where he himself was injured. His son had been badly beaten and of course they returned almost immediately back to the property and while he was armed – and we accept that was out of the norm – he was frightened and wondering what on earth was going to happen next.”

She said the incident had no connection to organised crime or drug-dealing.