Philip Nichols told his victim if she did not let him have sex with her, he would kill someone she loved.

The 38-year-old, of Rotherham, went on to rape his victim five times a week between March 2020 and July 2021.

His sickening crimes came to light after the girl confided in a family member in October 2021.

Philip Nichols has been jailed for 18 years

He was arrested and admitted his crimes in an interview with police.

He was jailed for 18 years, and will be on the Sex Offenders for life. He has also been given an indefinite restraining order preventing him from ever contacting his victim again.

DC Emma Blackburn, investigating officer for South Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a horrific case that has involved the sustained abuse of a young girl.

“Nichols would subject his victim to abhorrent, prolonged rapes. On every occasion he would photograph and video the abuse taking place. In interview, the victim estimated that she had been raped by Nichols over 100 times.

“Nobody should ever have to suffer the way this girl has suffered, and no length of sentence feels like justice. I can only hope the victim can take some comfort that Nichols will never be able to harm her again and I can only commend her bravery and strength that has led to this result.”