Yorkshire police find a body in the search for missing the Wakefield man Alex Wilby

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 14:07 BST
West Yorkshire Police has found a body during the search for the missing Wakefield man, Alex Wilby.

Alex, 38, was last seen leaving his family address in the Ryhill area last Sunday morning (Nov 24) and there are increasing concerns for his welfare.

Now West Yorkshire Police has confirmed a body has been found in the search for the missing Wakefield man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Alex Wilby, aged 38, of Wakefield had been missing since Sunday (November 24).Alex Wilby, aged 38, of Wakefield had been missing since Sunday (November 24).
Alex Wilby, aged 38, of Wakefield had been missing since Sunday (November 24). | West Yorkshire Police

The body of a man was found on land at Barewell Hill in Hemsworth at shortly after 9am on Friday (Nov 29).

Initial enquiries suggest that the body is that of Alex.

Police confirmed his family have been informed.

West Yorkshire Police has said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

Related topics:PoliceYorkshireWakefieldWest Yorkshire PoliceHemsworth
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice