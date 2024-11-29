Yorkshire police find a body in the search for missing the Wakefield man Alex Wilby
West Yorkshire Police has found a body during the search for the missing Wakefield man, Alex Wilby.
Alex, 38, was last seen leaving his family address in the Ryhill area last Sunday morning (Nov 24) and there are increasing concerns for his welfare.
Now West Yorkshire Police has confirmed a body has been found in the search for the missing Wakefield man.
The body of a man was found on land at Barewell Hill in Hemsworth at shortly after 9am on Friday (Nov 29).
Initial enquiries suggest that the body is that of Alex.
Police confirmed his family have been informed.
West Yorkshire Police has said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.