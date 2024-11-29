West Yorkshire Police has found a body during the search for the missing Wakefield man, Alex Wilby.

Alex, 38, was last seen leaving his family address in the Ryhill area last Sunday morning (Nov 24) and there are increasing concerns for his welfare.

Now West Yorkshire Police has confirmed a body has been found in the search for the missing Wakefield man.

Alex Wilby, aged 38, of Wakefield had been missing since Sunday (November 24). | West Yorkshire Police

The body of a man was found on land at Barewell Hill in Hemsworth at shortly after 9am on Friday (Nov 29).

Initial enquiries suggest that the body is that of Alex.

Police confirmed his family have been informed.