The Judiciary of England and Wales and the Ministry of Justice are urging people from Yorkshire who come from a variety of backgrounds to consider pursuing a voluntary role as a magistrate as applications for the crucial role open.

The appeal is part of a national drive to increase the number of those volunteering across England and Wales, including people from underrepresented groups in the magistracy.

The Judiciary of England and Wales and the Ministry of Justice are encouraging people in South Yorkshire to be part of a new wave of volunteers, giving back to their local community and helping the magistracy better reflect the diversity of British society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to 2023 data on diversity of current magistracy in Humber and South Yorkshire over the last five years, there has been an increase in magistrates from underrepresented groups, including people under the age of 50 (currently 17 per cent of the local judiciary).

Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

There is still an improvement needed, which is why people from a wide range of backgrounds are being encouraged to consider becoming magistrates, as applications open in South Yorkshire for another year. No legal qualifications, degree or experience is required to be a magistrate; volunteers will be given thorough training as well as continuous support to help make these decisions on cases in criminal or family court. Magistrates work closely in groups of three with a legal advisor, who offers guidance on the law.

Whether you are a teacher, electrician, stay-at-home parents or anyone between the ages of 18 and 70 who can commit to at least 13 days a year for at least five years is encouraged to come forward.

By becoming a magistrate, you will learn new skills, enjoy new challenges, and help create positive change for your community; the role also gives people a chance to give back to their community, build relationships with new people and develop new skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the support from magistrates in South Yorkshire, the campaign seeks to boost numbers by recruiting 2,000 new magistrates across England and Wales this year. Being a magistrate is a part-time voluntary role that can fit around other working commitments.

From making an impact on families’ futures and children’s lives as a family court magistrate, to handling criminal cases as a criminal court magistrate, candidates are being sought to fill positions across all jurisdictions. Whichever role volunteers fill, they will regularly make decisions that will shape the lives of individuals for years to come.

As part of the application to become a criminal court magistrate, applicants are required to observe at least two magistrates’ sittings in court. This is an opportunity to learn more about the role and see magistrates in action. Hearings deal with a range of offences, from less serious crimes, such as speeding and criminal damage, to much more serious offences, including murder, manslaughter and robbery.

Family court hearings are heard in private so public observations are not possible. To apply to sit in the family court, applicants must complete research exploring what it’s like being a family court magistrate. This may include watching videos and reading information on the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian, from Doncaster, has been a magistrate for more than 20 years. He is blind, and joined the magistracy to make the bench more representative of people with disabilities and give back to his community.

“The role is extremely fulfilling and you are able to make a real difference. On the bench, you work with other colleagues as a team and share knowledge in order to come to a joint decision,” he said.

“As a magistrate, I’ve not only been able to represent those with a disability, but make real change in my community. The magistracy is currently looking for people from all different walks of life to sign up to join the bench, I would strongly encourage others to apply.”

Nicholas, from Sheffield, is a driving instructor who has been a criminal court magistrate for the last 14 years; his interest in law and desire to make a positive difference in his local community led him to apply to become a magistrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a magistrate, you represent your community and have an opportunity to make a difference. The cases we hear and decisions we make are immensely important for the communities we represent and the criminal justice system.”

Justice Minister, Mike Freer, said: “Ordinary people up and down the country play a vital role as magistrates helping ensure that crimes in their community are punished and we want more people to join them.

“I am always impressed by the people I meet who volunteer their time and experience from other walks of life and I would encourage anyone with a desire to help victims get justice to apply.”

Family court magistrates can have a significant impact on a child’s life and a family’s future. They make decisions that affect vulnerable children, such as enforcing child maintenance orders and protecting children subject to significant harm so they move to a safe environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates typically develop highly transferable skills such as critical thinking, complex problem-solving, mediation, influencing and decision-making, all of which stand to benefit them in their wider lives. Research from the Minstry of Justice among HR and business leaders shows they felt people who volunteer as magistrates to be more likely to have sound judgement (89 per cent) and effective decision-making (81 per cent), statistics pulled from a YouGov survey.

National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association, Mark Beattie JP, said: “Magistrates are the cornerstone of the justice system of England and Wales, so we welcome this continued drive to recruit much-needed volunteers to help deliver speedier justice for all.

“Diversity is one of the strengths of the magistracy, so we would encourage those from underrepresented groups and areas to apply to perform this most rewarding of voluntary roles. We look forward to sitting alongside you and to welcoming you as members soon.”