Almost a hundred people have now been charged with crimes relating to riots and large scale disorder across Yorkshire which broke out in the wake of the stabbings in Southport.

Yorkshire has shamefully been named as the region with the highest number in figures which have been released by the Ministry of Justice.

Acorss the country, more than 300 people have appeared in court since last week, according to the figures.

The ministry said that as of Thursday: 480 defendants had a first hearing scheduled in the magistrates’ court and 460 have already taken place; 99 were sentenced in either the magistrates’ court or crown court, 185 have been sent to crown court for sentencing, 153 have been sent to crown court for trial and 69 have received a custodial sentence in the crown court.

Top left, Nomad Ahmed, top right David Chadwick, bottom left Michael Whitehead, bottom right, Simon Scott

Here is a list of the people who have appeared in courts from Yorkshire this week in relation to the disorder – and you can click here to see last week’s list:

A member of a “baying mob” that forced three Romanian men from their car during riots in Hull has been jailed for six years.

David Wilkinson, 48, pleaded guilty to violent disorder, attempted arson and racially aggravated criminal damage after playing a “prominent role” in the violence and disorder that gripped the city on August 3.

Hull Crown Court heard the driver of a BMW was left in fear for his life when more than 100 “angry” men descended on him and his two cousins and attempted to drag them from the car, punched him in the head and tried to strike him with a metal bar.

In footage of the incident, the three “terrified” men in the vehicle could be seen getting out with their hands raised in a gesture of surrender before fleeing to a nearby hotel, the court heard.

Wilkinson was captured in the video damaging the windscreen of the car, which suffered £1,500 of damage.

The court heard at other points during the day of disorder Wilkinson spat, threw missiles and pushed wheelie bins at a police line protecting a hotel known to house asylum seekers. He appeared to be holding nunchucks – a martial arts weapon – at one point, it was said.

A 41-year-old man has been jailed for two years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court for his part in the rioting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Ricky Hardman, who runs a haulage business, was arrested after a picture of him brandishing a piece of wood during the disorder on August 4 was published in a national newspaper, a judge was told.

Video was also shown in court on Monday showing the defendant was part of a group attacking a police dog van during the violence outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers.

Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Hardman: “The incident was part of wider national civic unrest fostered by some form of malignancy in society spread by malevolent users of social media.

“There’s no question the disorder was racist in character and extremely frightening for anyone who was there.”

Hardman, of Norfolk Road, Barnsley, admitted violent disorder last week.

A 22-year-old who threw a vacuum cleaner through a house window and told a police officer “I hope your children get raped” during riots in Middlesbrough was “overwhelmed by distaste for what had happened in Southport,” a court heard.

Thomas Rogers, of Wicklow Street, Middlesbrough, was jailed for 26 months after pleading guilty to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Teesside Crown Court heard Rogers was seen throwing bricks at police by an officer who later asked if he was okay as he had blood on his T-shirt.

Rogers replied he had cut his hand throwing rocks at the police and “would do it again”. He told the officer: “I hope your kids get raped, I hate the police.”

Rogers was sentenced to 26 months in prison.

A 19-year-old man has been jailed for three years at Sheffield Crown Court after he admitted throwing bricks and lighted arrows at police protecting a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Father-of-one Drew Jarvis was filmed lighting an arrow with a lighter and throwing it at officers during the rioting outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday August 4, a judge heard.

Footage was shown in court, filmed from inside the hotel, of Jarvis throwing wooden planks at the building, wearing a hoodie and a mask.

When the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, asked “what possessed him to turn up”, Dale Harris, defending, said: “Probably stupidity.”

The court heard how Jarvis told police after his arrest that he went to the hotel because it was “just another opportunity to vote, to sort out the hotel, to sort out the people staying within it”.

Unemployed Jarvis, of no fixed abode, but originally from Barnsley, admitted violent disorder last week.

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for four-and-a-half months after he was caught on CCTV brandishing a stick at anti-racist demonstrators.

Footage shown to Sheffield Crown Court showed masked Curtis Coulson waving a stick in front of a woman who appeared to be filming him outside Sheffield City Hall on Sunday August 4, before others from the demonstration advanced towards him.

Coulson is already subject to a football banning order after he was convicted of throwing missiles at a match, the court heard, and he told police he found the mask in his pocket after last wearing his jacket at a football match in Serbia.

A self-employed construction worker has been jailed for two years and eight months after admitting hurling abuse at police protecting a hotel housing asylum seekers and pushing against officers’ shields.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Sheffield Crown Court that Kaine Hicks, 22, was “exceptionally aggressive” towards police protecting the Holiday Inn Express, at Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday August 4.

After watching body-worn camera footage of the incident, Judge Richardson told Hicks, of Wombwell Road, Barnsley: “You were part of a mob of ignorant and violent individuals.”

He said Hicks was “pushing and shoving towards the front of the group, hurling abuse at the police officers and behaving in a comprehensively aggressive manner”.

A 60-year-old man has been jailed for two years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court by a judge who watched footage of him pull a police officer who trying to protect a hotel housing asylum seekers to the ground after grabbing a riot shield.

Body-worn camera footage was played in court on Wednesday showing Glyn Guest repeatedly being pushed back by a riot shield as he approached a line of police six times outside the Holiday Inn Express, at Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday August 4.

Guest eventually grabs another shield, causing an officer to fall to the floor to the cheers of the large crowd.

The female officer whose body-worn camera footage was played said in an impact statement how “I was terrified for my safety” during the disorder outside the hotel, which saw more than 50 police injured and attempts to storm and set light to the building.

The officer said “it was a horrific incident of mindless thuggery” and that she had encountered “nothing like it before” in her five and a half years of service.

Guest, 60, of Pearson Crescent, Wombwell, admitted violent disorder last week.

A 23-year-old man who threw objects at police during rioting in Rotherham has been jailed for two years and four months at Sheffield Crown Court.

Elliott Wragg was one of a large “mob” of around 70 to 100 people who were throwing a range of items at a small group of 10 police officers outside the Holiday Inn Express on August 4, the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said on Wednesday.

Dale Harris, defending, said his client said he had “no racist views” and his actions were “wholly out of character”.

He said Wragg went to the hotel after reading on social media about a protest about immigration.

Wragg, of Assembly Way, Barnsley, admitted violent disorder at an earlier hearing.

A three-year prison term was handed to Connor Whiteley, who kicked a female police officer to the ground during riots in Hull.

Whiteley, 26, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker, after playing a “prominent role” in the “racist, hate-fuelled mob violence” that unfolded in the city on August 3.

Hull Crown Court heard he was at the front of a group confronting police who were trying to protect a hotel known to house asylum seekers, and was seen charging at officers.

Whiteley was also part of a group that targeted a garage, setting cars alight and threatening staff, who were forced to lock themselves inside.

A 49-year-old man who was part of a mob that stormed a hotel housing asylum seekers during rioting in Rotherham has been jailed for three years.

Father-of-three Trevor Lloyd filmed on a phone as the Holiday Inn Express was breached on Sunday August 4 and then followed a group of men in to the building through a smashed-in fire door, a judge was told.

Sheffield Crown Court was shown TikTok footage of the crowd breaking in to the hotel, bringing items including furniture and fire extinguishers outside and then throwing them at a line of police officers holding riot shields who were forced to retreat by the barrage.

Lloyd, of Oak Avenue, Rotherham, admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing.

A 38-year-old man who drove more than 50 miles to hurl racist abuse at police during rioting in Rotherham has been jailed for two years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court.

Stuart Bolton,who runs a ground-working business, was filmed angrily shouting at a line of police officers protecting the Holiday Inn Express, which was housing more than 200 asylum seekers, on Sunday August 4.

The footage, played in court, showed Bolton screaming abuse and goading officers in riot gear as his partner attempted to calm him down.

The court heard how Bolton, of Manchester Square, New Holland, had driven with his partner and his 15-year-old son from his home in North Lincolnshire when he found out about the ongoing protest.

The judge also confiscated the Mercedes car Bolton used to drive to Rotherham, after hearing he was disqualified from driving and had no insurance, and banned him from driving for three years.

A man who shouted “you’re not fit to wear the badge” at police officers guarding a hotel housing asylum seekers which was being attacked in Rotherham has been jailed for two years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed.

Michael Whitehead, 27, shouted and chanted to a mob at the Holiday Inn Express on Sunday August 3.

More than 60 officers were injured as they battled hundreds of people outside the hotel in the Manvers area of the town, with some gaining entry to the building and trying to set it alight with a burning bin.

According to the CPS, Whitehead’s chants included “You’re not fit to wear the badge” to the officers and “Let’s go f****** mental, Let’s go f****** mental” to the mob.

Whitehead admitted violent disorder and was jailed on Thursday.

A self-styled paedophile hunter has been jailed for eight months at Leeds Crown Court after admitting racially abusing protesters who gathered for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the city.

Phil Hoban, 48, was a prominent figure in an anti-immigration demonstration in the centre of Leeds on Saturday August 3, where he could be seen shouting at hundreds of rival protesters and leading the chanting.

Father-of-three Hoban is the founder of Predator Exposure – a group which set-up sting operations against men who made contact with fake profiles of teenage girls they set up online.

Hoban, of Northcote Crescent, Leeds, was jailed on Thursday after previously admitting causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

James Gettings, 35, was jailed for eight months at Leeds Crown Court alongside Phil Hoban.

He was part of the same anti-immigration demonstration and video of him mocking Muslim people praying was shown to Judge Guy Kearl KC on Thursday.

Gettings, of Landseer Walk, Bramley, Leeds, admitted causing religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress at a previous hearing.

Simon Scott, of Kentmere Approach, Leeds, was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison in a hearing at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday August 13.

The 49-year-old was convicted of an offence of publishing a social media post which was grossly offensive. The offending took place between July 29 and August 9.

Painter and decorator Billy Pemberton, 31, was given a sentence of two years and four months at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, after being part of a mob that attacked a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

A man pictured looting a branch of cosmetics chain Lush while wearing a “distinctive” England flag T-shirt during riots in Hull has been jailed for 56 months.

John Honey, 25, helped attack a BMW carrying three Romanian men, targeted a garage leaving nine vehicles damaged, and pushed bins at police lines during the disorder on August 3.

Honey pleaded guilty to violent disorder and three charges of burglary at Lush, an O2 store and Shoezone.

He also admitted racially aggravated criminal damage over the BMW incident, and damaging nine other cars during an attack on a garage.

A sentencing hearing earlier in the week was adjourned after a prison probation officer said Honey had asked him “if he wanted his autograph because he was famous”, which the court heard could have undermined Honey’s claim of being “genuinely remorseful”.

Four men who took part in a barrage of verbal and physical abuse towards police during riots in Hull have been jailed.

Steven Love, 41, who hurled an empty bin at a protective line of officers, was sentenced to 40 months in prison as a judge told him he was “lucky not to be charged with riot” after his central role in the disorder.

HGV driver and “family man” John Nunan, 36, was jailed for two years for “aggressively” confronting police, throwing missiles including a glass bottle, and helping push a wheelie bin at officers.

Travis Whitelock, 23, was jailed for two years after also playing a “prominent role” that included pushing a street litter bin onto a burning pile of rubbish and shoving a large wheelie bin at police.

Corey Holloway, 20, was detained for 18 months in a young offenders institution after throwing a traffic cone at police and behaving in a “violent and aggressive manner”.

Noman Ahmed, 24, from Middlesbrough, was sentenced to 14 months in prison after he was caught on CCTV throwing punches in a crowd of people during the rioting in the town

Jonathan Ambrose, 33, also from Middlesbrough, was identified as throwing missiles at officers during disorder on August 4. The force said he was also found in possession of class B drugs. Ambrose was jailed for 30 months.

James Robert Martin, 18, has been charged with harassment, racially or religiously-aggravated harassment and obstruction of a police constable, and will appear at York Magistrates’ Court.

Joe Coates, 24, has been charged with racially/religiously aggravated harassment and failing to comply with a community protection notice, and will appear at Leeds District Magistrates Court.

Julieanne Kay, 47, has been charged with violent disorder and will appear at Hull Magistrates Court.

Jamie Phillips, 31, admitted harassment at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court while Cristal Parkin, 20, pleaded guilty to racial or religiously-aggravated harassment at Leeds District Magistrates Court.

Richard Harrison, 37, Morgan Hardy, 29 and Peter Lynch, 61, have been charged with violent disorder and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Paul Thirwell, 42, has been charged with violent disorder and drugs offences, and will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, while Michael Stevenson, 34, and Louis McGrother, 22, have both been charged with violent disorder and will appear at the same court.

Luke Sissons, 35, has been charged with violent disorder and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Nathan Palmer, 29, of New Street, Hemingfield, pleaded guilty to voilent disorder at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on August 14. He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 19 for sentencing.

Lewis Carver, 31, has been charged with violent disorder and GBH without intent and will appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court, while William Riley, 64, will appear at the same court charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

David Buckell, 39, will appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court charged with violent disorder.

Niven Matthewman, 19, will appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court charged with violent disorder, while Michael Shaw, 26, will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with the same offence.

Michael Whitehead, 27, has been charged with violent disorder and will appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court.

Donna Conniff, 40, has been charged with violent disorder and will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Billy Bragger, 23, has been charged with attempt burglary other than dwelling, burglary other than dwelling, criminal damage to property valued under £5000, violent disorder, burglary other than dwelling – theft, racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage, and arson and will appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court.

Joel Bishop, 27, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, and will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Several people are also due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, including Lewis Merrit, 27, who has been charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker; Thomas Birley, 27, who has been charged with arson, attempted arson, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon; and David Chadwick, 36, and Lewis Lynch, 30, who have both been charged with violent disorder.