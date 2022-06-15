Yorkshire stalker repeatedly called his ex-partner and threatened to cut her head off

Sheffield Crown Court heard on June 13 how Benjamin Leaper, aged 41, of Water Slacks Close, in Woodhouse, Sheffield, had separated from his partner due to his problems with alcohol and he was convicted of harassment in 2016 but difficulties re-emerged during April and September 2021.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said: “The complainant said she received numerous calls sometimes up to 15 minutes at a time and this included withheld numbers and often calls led into the night or into the early morning.

"And when she answered calls she recognised his voice and recognised he was intoxicated and he made several threats towards her to kill her and her partner.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield stalker has been given a suspended prison sentence after he repeatedly called his ex-partner and threatened to kill her.

Mr Coxon added that Leaper told his ex-partner he knew what clothing she had been wearing and she felt like he was watching her every move.

Leaper also told his ex-partner he was coming for her and he made a threat about assaulting her new partner and getting ‘crack-heads’ to come around her home and he made further threats of an offensive personal nature, according to Mr Coxon.

Mr Coxon said the defendant made further calls and voice messages including a threat to cut off the complainant’s head.

Plasterer Leaper, who has 18 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to stalking with fear of violence.

Benn Robinson, defending, said difficulties concerning access to his children led to a decline in Leaper’s mental health and his use of alcohol and drugs increased problems to an alarming level.

Mr Robinson added: “His references describe someone as otherwise generous, kind and caring and he has been there for close friends and family.”

Leaper’s personal background had led to alcohol and drug issues, according to Mr Robinson.

The judge, Recorder Dan Kolinsky QC, sentenced Leaper to 24 weeks of custody suspended for two years with a five-year restraining order.