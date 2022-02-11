Yorkshire teacher jailed after sexually assaulting 11 pupils at school

Neil Francis, of Conyers Road, East Cowton, North Yorkshire, was sentenced on February 8 after a jury had found him guilty of 19 counts of sexual assault and eight counts of indecent assault.

The trial, which has taken place at Amersham Crown Court, ended on February 7.

In the 2000s, Francis sexually and indecently assaulted 11 female pupils at the school where he worked in Milton Keynes.

Francis has been jailed for nine years

The offences were first reported to Thames Valley Police in December 2017, and Francis was charged in February 2021.

Detective Constable Michele Weston, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This investigation has taken four years to complete and involved the tenacity of several police officers and members of staff.

“This was a case where a teacher, who was in a position of trust, sexually abused 11 of his female pupils.

“I have nothing but admiration for each and every one of those victims who took the time to come to court and tell the awful tale of what happened to them - they should be extremely proud of themselves.

“I hope now that the victims can start to rebuild their lives with an assurance that they have played their part in protecting other vulnerable females from this defendant.”