Yorkshire woman due in court after track invasion at Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Emily Brocklebank, 24, of, Yeadon, Leeds, has been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance following the events on Sunday, July 3.

Fiver other people have also been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

These are David Baldwin, 46, of Stonesfield, Witney, Alasdair Gibson, 21, of no fixed abode, Louis McKechnie, 21, of London, Bethany Mogie, 40, of St Albans, Hertfordshire, and Joshua Smith, 28, of Manchester.

The charges relate to the incident after Sunday’s race had been halted following driver Zhou Guanyu’s crash, when a group of people made it on to the circuit and sat down on the track.

All six will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

The force said a 43-year-old man also arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.