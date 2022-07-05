Yorkshire woman due in court after track invasion at Formula 1 British Grand Prix

A woman from Yorkshire has been charged over the track invasion at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

By Rebecca Marano
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 10:56 am

Emily Brocklebank, 24, of, Yeadon, Leeds, has been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance following the events on Sunday, July 3.

Fiver other people have also been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

These are David Baldwin, 46, of Stonesfield, Witney, Alasdair Gibson, 21, of no fixed abode, Louis McKechnie, 21, of London, Bethany Mogie, 40, of St Albans, Hertfordshire, and Joshua Smith, 28, of Manchester.

The charges relate to the incident after Sunday’s race had been halted following driver Zhou Guanyu’s crash, when a group of people made it on to the circuit and sat down on the track.

All six will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

The force said a 43-year-old man also arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Fans gather on the circuit to watch the presentation after the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. PA.