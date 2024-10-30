Warning: This article contains images some may find upsetting.

Shocking photos show a little girl's horrific injuries after she was mauled by her family dog.

Police were called to a property in Sheffield, on Friday (Oct 25) after reports that a young child was attacked by a two-year-old Doberman.

The dog was laid on the sofa and the girl tried to kiss it, but the animal reacted and mauled the child's head.

Horrific photos of the little girl from after the attack show the side of her face and ears covered in blood, and she was taken to hospital where she required surgery.

The dog responsible for causing injury to the child was seized by South Yorkshire Police officers and will be put to sleep.

Sergeant Matt Duffy said: "We are continuing to see children bitten by dogs across South Yorkshire.

"We are working hard to reduce the risk from dangerous dogs to our communities, but we need your help.

"You know your family, you know your dog.

"As we approach a time of year where things are slightly different, people are in costumes and you may have more visitors to your home, please take action.

"Also, please remember that when a dog has been exposed to stress or anxiety, it may take a few days for the effects to end.