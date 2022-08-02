The pair were caught on CCTV smashing facilities in Alexander House in Askern, South Yorkshire, earlier thiis year.

And when police identified the pair, the duo were made to give something back to the community – by litter picking at Askern Lake.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “A few months ago a couple of youths decided to cause damage to the public toilets within Alexander House in Askern.

The boys were made to litter pick in the area after damaging the toilets

The damage was witnessed by a member of the public who then posted the incident onto Facebook and the police were notified.

“CCTV from outside the location was obtained and one of our PCSO’s took a screenshot of the youths involved and paid a visit to the local schools – both youths were quickly identified.

“Both teenagers admitted their actions and as such they were given a community resolution with restorative justice.

"As part of their reparation, both teenagers attended Askern Lake to conduct an hour of litter picking – whilst there we were approached by members of the public and all were very impressed with how the whole situation was dealt with and how we the police were involved with regards to ensuring that the two teenagers gave something back to the local community in relation to the criminal act that they had both committed.