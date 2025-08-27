David Wilson Homes wins permission for 140 homes at Pickering despite Yorkshire Water concerns over sewerage system

A housebuilder has won permission on appeal to build up to 140 houses near Pickering despite concerns over overloading the local sewerage system.

David Wilson Homes appealed after North Yorkshire Council failed to make a decision on the new estate on 14.5 acres of land at Keld Head Farm, Middleton Road.

It had sparked objections from Pickering Town Council and over 30 residents. Yorkshire Water also objected because Pickering’s waste water treatment works has “limited capacity” and couldn't take the extra effluent.

Planning inspector R Wilson said he'd heard about the issues and pollution at nearby Costa Beck at a hearing this month.

In April a group of anglers saw off a legal challenge from the government over the former trout stream, which was once famed for the quality of its fishing, but has been devastated by sewage pollution and runoff.

The Inspector said a planning condition would restrict occupancy of the new homes until there was confirmation that there was sufficient capacity in the network to accommodate sewage from the estate. This "would allow the parties to work together to ensure that the phasing of the development and any infrastructure improvements are undertaken in a manner that does not overload the local sewerage network and waste water treatment”.