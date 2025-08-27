David Wilson Homes wins permission for 140 homes at Pickering despite Yorkshire Water concerns over sewerage system

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood

Senior reporter

Published 27th Aug 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 14:03 BST
A housebuilder has won permission on appeal to build up to 140 houses near Pickering despite concerns over overloading the local sewerage system.

David Wilson Homes appealed after North Yorkshire Council failed to make a decision on the new estate on 14.5 acres of land at Keld Head Farm, Middleton Road.

Most Popular

It had sparked objections from Pickering Town Council and over 30 residents. Yorkshire Water also objected because Pickering’s waste water treatment works has “limited capacity” and couldn't take the extra effluent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning inspector R Wilson said he'd heard about the issues and pollution at nearby Costa Beck at a hearing this month.

An inspector has allowed 140 homes to be built on farmland off Middleton Road, Pickeringplaceholder image
An inspector has allowed 140 homes to be built on farmland off Middleton Road, Pickering

In April a group of anglers saw off a legal challenge from the government over the former trout stream, which was once famed for the quality of its fishing, but has been devastated by sewage pollution and runoff.

The Inspector said a planning condition would restrict occupancy of the new homes until there was confirmation that there was sufficient capacity in the network to accommodate sewage from the estate. This "would allow the parties to work together to ensure that the phasing of the development and any infrastructure improvements are undertaken in a manner that does not overload the local sewerage network and waste water treatment”.

The council didn't have a five-year supply of housing land and "there is no other obvious remedy to the housing shortfall in the short or medium term", he said.

Related topics:David Wilson HomesPickeringYorkshire Water
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice