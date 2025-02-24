Red Arrows in Yorkshire: Exact times iconic RAF aircraft will be flying over local town, city and villages
The RAF Aerobatic Team, commonly known as the Red Arrows, is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force (RAF) located at RAF Waddington.
In 1964, the team was formed which will make 2025 its 61st year and has been a prominent group in British history, with aerobatic displays normally performed during a variety of summer events.
During their first flight, they flew over Europe and in 1966, the team was increased to nine members, enabling them to develop their Diamond Nine formation. They swapped to the BAE Hawk trainer in 1979. The team has performed more than 4,800 displays in 57 countries internationally.
The four roles of the Red Arrows are: representing and displaying the skills and values of the RAF, supporting the British industry, aiding in defence diplomacy and aiding recruitment for the UK Armed Forces.
The planes will fly over various locations in Yorkshire this afternoon (February 24).
They will fly over Gilberdyke at around 1.23pm, Haxby at around 1.26pm, Ripon at around 1.29pm and Hackforth at around 1.31pm.
