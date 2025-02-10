Director and company fined after wood burning stove branded "immediately dangerous"

A director and his company have been fined after installing wood burning stove which was judged a potentially dangerous health hazard.

Oliver Brown, director of Lincolnshire Stoves Ltd of Normanby Gateway, Scunthorpe, and his company were fined after an investigation by North Yorkshire Council’s trading standards team.

The company and Brown, of Sands Lane, Scotter, pleaded guilty at York Magistrates to an offence under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

The council launched an investigation after a complaint from a couple who had used the firm to install a wood burning stove at their home in Brayton, Selby.

York Magistrates

A leak shortly after installation alerted the householders to the fact that there was a problem and they contacted the Heating Equipment Testing and Approval Scheme (HETAS) an approval body for heating equipment installers.

A HETAS inspector found that flue interference and inadequate ventilation presented a risk of excess carbon monoxide production causing a health hazard.

The flue height was insufficient, there was a lack of chimney support, and the stove was too close to plasterboard and a skirting board, giving an increased risk of fire. The couple had also been left without a carbon monoxide alarm, a notice plate, or the commissioning documents.

The faults were so concerning that the inspector categorised the stove as “immediately dangerous” and instructed the householders not to use it.