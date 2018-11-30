Doctor killed in Stanningley bypass crash was ex-RAF and air ambulance medic

The NHS have paid tribute to a doctor killed in a crash on the Stanningley bypass at the weekend.

Jonathan Ball, 46, died when his car collided with a truck as he drove towards Bradford on Saturday. The DAF tipper lorry had broken down in lane one and was empty at the time.

The doctor, from Apperley Bridge, was a consultant anaesthetist at Bradford Royal Infirmary.

He has also worked as a medic for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and had served with the RAF.

In 2014, Mr Ball completed the Marathon des Sables, a gruelling 156-mile run through the Sahara Desert in Morocco, raising over £600 for military charity Help for Heroes.

Professor Clive Kay, Chief Executive of Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said:

“We are shocked and saddened by Jonathan’s tragic death and we extend our deepest sympathy to his family.

“Jonathan was a hardworking, dedicated and talented anaesthetist and a great asset to the Trust. He will be sorely missed by all his colleagues and everyone who knew him.”

In June, popular GP and Bradford City club doctor Dr Vince Cavaliere, 58, died after being hit by a Land Rover while cycling near Ilkley. He lived in Adel and had lost his wife to cancer in 2007.

In 2015, Leeds General Infirmary consultant cardiologist Dr George Ballard, 41, was killed in a cycling accident in the Dales when he fell 15 metres from a bridge into a stream below. He lived in Ben Rhydding, near Ilkley.