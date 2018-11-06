Dr Pepper Baked Beans are now a thing - and people are either loving them or hating them

Just when you thought the weird world of food couldn't get any stranger... this happened.

Let us introduce you to Dr Pepper flavoured baked beans.

Everyone's second favourite carbonated black drink is now the flavour sensation for a tin of good old fashioned beans.

OK, they may only be available in the good old US of A, but let's face it, we'd only be trying a cheeky tin if we could get our mitts on them over this side of the pond.

With the slogan 'Sweet and a bit sassy' the beans are the brainchild of Serious Bean Co and promise that they're 'seriously delicious'.

The full product description on the WalMart website reads: "With its blend of 23 flavors, Dr Pepper has long been a secret ingredient among top BBQ Pitmasters. The 23 original flavours of Dr Pepper give this batch its name and its amazing flavor. Sweet and Sassy success. No preservatives. Seriousy Delicious.

Always original. Always bold. Always delicious. Sweet and a bit Sassy."

They are priced at $1.48 for one tin and $8.21 for a six pack. Unfortunately though, they're currently out of stock!

REVIEWS ON THE WALMART WEBSITE

Some people love them...

"If you like Dr Pepper you will most likely favor these beans. Pretty sweet but palatable. Their Cracked Pepper are really good and the Chipotle Pinto Beans are super good. If you like spicy try both Chipotle and Cracked Pepper. Have three cans of Buffalo Beans in pantry that I haven't tried but neighbors said it can be made into really tasty bean dip. I'm just glad WalMart but something else on shelf besides the standard baked or ranch style beans. WalMart now get Chipotle Pinto's in stock!"

"If you like Dr. Pepper and sweet Barbeque beans, these beans are for you. I am a Texan raised on Dr Pepper so I freakin loved these beans (especially given they were a $1.48 and they came from a can!!!). It seems like some of these over the top negative reviews might be the competition trolling."

"I'm typically not a bean person, but I like these a lot! Not too sweet, not too spicy. Just enough DP flavor so it's not overwhelming. Highly recommend putting some crispy onions and/or bacon on top!!"

While others hated them...

"I love Dr. Pepper. I love baked beans. These are awful. I threw out the rest of the can because they were so bad. There is an overwhelming vinegar/mustard flavor, and I didn't taste baked beans."

"By far the worst baked beans I've ever had in my life. I opened the can and laughed and told my wife these smell god awful. Put a spoonful in my mouth with dinner... legitimately lost my appetite. Stopped eating... I'm a 250 pound man. I'll eat almost anything. But tonight my trash can ate the beans. Gonna go use bleach as mouthwash to hopefully forget the taste. Also my wife who is one of the least pickiest people I know. Told me not to save the rest because of how bad they are. This is a woman that gets mad if I throw away a half a cup of cooked rice."

"It tastes like Coca-Cola and I thought it was supposed to be Dr. Pepper. Cannot believe this marketing mishap. Greatest marketing mistake in the history of ever. Absurd."

"Had to try these but they were awful. My husband thought they had a terrible taste. We had to throw them out."

So we're not sure they'd go on a full English, or top a few thick slices of Hovis in the afternoon, but there has to be a meal or two that they would go well with... hasn't there?!

Would you give them a try? Let us know in the comments below!