Drax to take over trio of battery storage projects with £150m acquisition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm announced that it had signed an agreement with Apatura Limited to acquire three battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, with one located in Hull and the other two situated in Scotland.

Construction on all three sites is expected to begin next year, with the first site operational by 2026. When completed, the sites will provide a total capacity of 260MW, storing energy from various sources to supply power to the grid when production is low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move will see Drax pay £157.2m to Apatura in staged payments between now and 2028.

Drax has announced an over £150m acquisition which will see it take over three energy storage projects in the UK.

Drax Group CEO, Will Gardiner said: “This acquisition is our first investment in short duration storage as part of our FlexGen portfolio, supporting UK energy security and a clean power system.

“We are looking forward to working with Apatura on the development of battery storage, which when commissioned will allow us to provide even more secure power to the country when it is needed.

“As the UK’s network increases its reliance on intermittent renewables, more dispatchable and reliable generation will be required to help keep the lights on when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drax said that linked to the transaction, it had also agreed the rights to a first offer over a further eight sites currently being developed by Apatura, totalling 289MW.

It comes after earlier this year, Drax lost out in a bidding war to acquire battery storage firm Harmony Energy Income Trust (HEIT).

In March, Drax announced that it had forged a conditional £200m agreement to acquire HEIT, outbidding a previous offer from investment firm Foresight.

But foresight later upped its offer, with Drax announcing in April that it would not be increasing the amount it was willing to pay. The move cleared the way for Foresight to acquire HEIT in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEIT runs a major battery storage site near Cottingham, East Yorkshire. The company also funds and holds ownership of two other battery energy storage sites in North Yorkshire.

The latest announcement comes as Drax is facing controversies in the UK and abroad relating to its biomass wood pellets – the fuel burned at its North Yorkshire site.

In August, the Financial Conduct Authority announced that it had opened an investigation into Drax relating to historical statements regarding the sourcing of its biomass pellets.

The FCA said it would also look into “the compliance of Drax's 2021, 2022 and 2023 Annual Reports with the Listing Rules and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drax said at the time that it would cooperate with the FCA as part of its investigation.

Earlier this month, a group of residents located near one of Drax’s US wood pellet facilities also announced that they had filed a lawsuit against Drax Biomass and its subsidiaries, alleging that the company “unlawfully” released “massive” amounts of pollutants into the community.

The lawsuit relates to Drax’s Amite BioEnergy wood pellet facility, located in Gloster, Mississippi.

Drax said in a statement at the time that it was aware of the lawsuit, but could not comment on the details of ongoing legal matters.