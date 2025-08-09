A1: Driver dies in crash near Leeming Bar as police launch investigation

A driver has died following a crash on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near Leeming Bar, police said.

The crash happened at around 10.43pm on Friday August 8, at junction 51 near Leeming Bar and Beedale.

It involved a blue Suzuki hatchback and a blue Scania lorry, both travelling in the same direction.

The driver of the Suzuki was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The road was closed with diversions in place to allow emergency services to work safely at the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was travelling north or southbound and either witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles prior to the incident, to get in touch if they have not already spoken to officers at the scene.

"We’re also appealing to anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, taken from either carriageway.

“Please email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for Sergeant Ryan Lyth.