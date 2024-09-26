Armley Leeds fire: Crime scene investigators to attend after all emergency services deal with huge blaze
At least ten fire crews, the police and ambulance service were all in attendance at the incident in Armley on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly before 9pm on Wednesday to a report of a derelict building fire on Theaker Lane, Armley, Leeds.
Crews and fire appliances from across West Yorkshire attended – with at least ten pumps in use according to the service.
West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
The Yorkshire Post understands the derelict building is the Armley Conservative Club.
A reporter at the scene described crews using torchlight amid intense rain in the grounds of the club.
Fire engines, ambulance response units and police cars are parked surrounding the site, with the road currently blocked.
A specialist aerial appliance was also in use according to the fire service.
On Thursday morning, the fire service ‘closed’ the incident log but said CSI teams were due at the site.
The update read: “This incident is now closed, all fire appliances have now left the scene, a specialist fire investigation officer will be attending again this morning with CSI.”
More to follow.
