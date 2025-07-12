Over £10,000 has been raised for a young Sheffield cyclist critically injured in a crash.

Daniel Wild, aged 16, suffered significant head injuries when he was involved in a collision with a car and then a lorry on Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross.

He remains in critical care following the accident on Thursday, June 26.

Cyclist Daniel Wild, 16, was critically injured in a crash with a car and lorry on Ecclesall Road. | National World

Now, friends of the Wild family have set up a GoFundMe which as of yesterday had raised £10,630 from 484 donations.

Their appeal states the money will go towards helping the family with the costs of supporting Dan - but especially for needs that may not be fully met by the NHS.

They added: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for all who love Dan, and for the entire Wild family.

“So many people have expressed a desire to help in any way they can, and this fundraiser is one way we can show our support and love.”

Unspent funds will be donated to the hospital to help ensure others receive the same outstanding care that Dan is currently receiving, it adds.

The appeal ends: “This fundraiser offers a way for us all to contribute in supporting them as they move forward on their journey.

“On behalf of the Wild family, thank you for your generosity, love, and support.”

In an update one week after the incident, the force said the boy was still in hospital in a critical condition.

An air ambulance attended and landed in nearby Endcliffe Park.