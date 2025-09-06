Huge fire breaks out at industrial estate near M606 at Bradford

Victoria Finan
By Victoria Finan

Social Affairs Correspondent

Published 6th Sep 2025, 14:18 BST
Firefighters are at the scene of the blaze near Bradfordplaceholder image
Firefighters are at the scene of the blaze near Bradford
A major fire has broken out at an industrial estate near Bradford.

Ten pumps and two aerial appliances are tackling the blaze at the Euroways Trading Estate.

It is currently unknown whether any injuries have been reported.

Huge plumes of black smoke can be seen for miles around the site, near the M606 and Rock Hill Lane.

Residents, particularly those living to the north/north east of the site around West Bowling and Bierley should keep all doors and windows closed, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

More to follow.

