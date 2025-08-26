Langdale Moor: Yorkshire mine and caravan sites evacuated as two-week blaze intensifies

A mine and two caravan sites have been evacuated in Yorkshire amid the wildfire on Langdale Moor near RAF Fylingdales.

Woodsmith Mine - located near Whitby - has been evacuated as a “precautionary measure”, Anglo American Crop Nutrients told the Yorkshire Post.

The evacuation follows reports of similar evacuations at two nearby caravan sites as smoke billowing from the fire – which sparked on August 12 – was seen across the skyline.

The mine is used to extract mineral for use in fertilizer.

In a statement released to the Yorkshire Post, a spokesperson for Anglo American Crop Nutrients said: "Further to the ongoing fire on the North Yorkshire Moors, we have taken the decision to remove the majority of our personnel, apart from a small skeleton crew, from the Woodsmith site as a precautionary measure at the guidance of the emergency services.

“We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of our people and security of the site and are using our available resources to support the emergency services."

Farmers and contractors from across Yorkshire were earlier praised by fire crews continuing to tackle the blaze.

Farmers were pictured queueing up to help on Bank Holiday Monday.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene “for some time”.

In an update, NYFRS said: “We continue to have a presence at the scene and are likely to do so for some time.

"Crews and partner agencies continue hotspotting and working to prevent further fire spread by damping down areas.

“To allow our teams to work safely please do avoid the area including the cycle tracks through Langdale Forest.

“If you’re visiting other areas of the countryside please follow wildfire prevention advice.”

Kevin Hollinrake MP earlier said he was concerned about the latest reports of the wildfire spreading.

In a social media post, he added: “North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, supported by neighbouring brigades, farmers, gamekeepers and a helicopter, have attended the scene since it was first reported earlier this month. Residents nearby are advised to keep doors and windows closed and avoid travelling to the area.

“My thanks go to all those working tirelessly to contain the blaze.”