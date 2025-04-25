Leeds fire: Motorists warned to avoid area as multiple crews tackle city centre blaze
Shortly after 4am this morning, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue personnel attended a fire on Shannon Street at a two storey multi-occupancy commercial premises.
Both floors were affected by the fire and five engines attended initially.
However, this response was scaled up a short time later and further crews attended.
West Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Northern power and Northern Gas Networks all attended this incident in support of operations.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This incident is ongoing and we would advise motorists to avoid the area where possible as road closures are in place.”
UPDATE:
Inside lane and bus lane closed at westbound exit slip road off A64 York Road at the junction with the A653 Marsh Lane due to building fire.
Also, Shannon Street is currently closed due to this incident.
