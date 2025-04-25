Leeds fire: Motorists warned to avoid area as multiple crews tackle city centre blaze

Multiple fire crews are tackling a huge blaze in Leeds city centre on Friday morning.

Shortly after 4am this morning, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue personnel attended a fire on Shannon Street at a two storey multi-occupancy commercial premises.

Both floors were affected by the fire and five engines attended initially.

However, this response was scaled up a short time later and further crews attended.

West Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Northern power and Northern Gas Networks all attended this incident in support of operations.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This incident is ongoing and we would advise motorists to avoid the area where possible as road closures are in place.”

UPDATE:

Inside lane and bus lane closed at westbound exit slip road off A64 York Road at the junction with the A653 Marsh Lane due to building fire.