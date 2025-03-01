Drivers have been told to expect delays after a serious crash on the M621 near Leeds.

In the early hours of Saturday morning (Mar 1), there was a serious crash near Leeds.

The incident took place on the M621, initially causing the road to be closed in both directions.

A diversion is in place and drivers have been warned to expect delays. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

At 5am National Highways confirmed the road was still closed anti-clockwise from junction 1 on the A6110 Ring Road at Beeston and Farnley to the M62 at junction 27 at Gildersome.

Road closed due to crash investigation work and West Yorkshire Police is in attendance.

National Highways Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.

Drivers have been told to expect delays while using the roads and a diversion is in place.

Diverted anti-clockwise traffic is advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol: