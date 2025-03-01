M621: Police in attendance as serious crash near Leeds causes delays on Yorkshire motorway
In the early hours of Saturday morning (Mar 1), there was a serious crash near Leeds.
The incident took place on the M621, initially causing the road to be closed in both directions.
At 5am National Highways confirmed the road was still closed anti-clockwise from junction 1 on the A6110 Ring Road at Beeston and Farnley to the M62 at junction 27 at Gildersome.
National Highways Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.
Drivers have been told to expect delays while using the roads and a diversion is in place.
Diverted anti-clockwise traffic is advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol:
- Driving Anti-Clockwise, exit the M621 Motorway using Junction 1 off the slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A6110 and proceed along this road for approximately 200m to the junction with theA62.
- At the junction, turn left onto A62 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway(Junction 27).
- At the roundabout, take the 5th exit to join M62 West.
