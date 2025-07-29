Man seriously injured after crashing into wall on mountain bike adapted with battery pack

A man was seriously injured after crashing into a wall on a mountain bike adapted with a battery pack, police said as an appeal was launched.

The bike rider was seriously injured in the incident in Cleckheaton on Saturday July 26.

The incident took place at 10.45pm after the bike, which was a mountain bike adapted with a battery pack, went out of control while on Whitechapel Road, heading towards Bradford Road.

The bike collided with a wall, causing serious head injuries to the 20-year-old male rider.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of a collision involving male on an adapted mountain bike on Whitechapel Road on Saturday 26 July. John Devlin

He was taken to hospital where he continues to be treated.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the crash.