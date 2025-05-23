Multiple fire crews tackle blaze overnight at farmhouse in North Yorkshire village

Published 23rd May 2025
Several fire crews worked through the night to fight a blaze in a farmhouse in a North Yorkshire village.

Shortly after 2am on Friday (May 23), crews from Reeth, Richmond, Leyburn, Hawes and a water bowser from Boroughbridge responded to reports of a fire in Marrick, Reeth.

The blaze had overtaken a two story derelict farmhouse.

Reeth Farmhouse Fire | Lewburn Fire Station

Later in the morning North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident was still ongoing, but was scaled back to two appliances and a water bowser.

Leyburn Fire Station posted a video of the fire which showed the farmhouse engulfed in flames.

