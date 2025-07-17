Teen boy dies after early hours scooter crash into street sign as two people arrested
The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) is appealing for footage and information after a teenage boy on a scooter died following a collision on Market Street, Hemsworth in the early hours of Thursday morning (July 17).
The incident took place at 1.21am after a Yamaha Delight 125 cc scooter was in collision with a street sign while the bike was travelling around a right-hand bend.
The scooter, which was carrying other teenagers, had been ridden on Market Street near the junction with the Tesco superstore, when the collision occurred.
Emergency services attended and located the 15-year-old local boy on the bike who had suffered serious head injuries.
He was taken to hospital but despite treatment passed away from his injuries.
Two other boys aged 15 and 16, who were also believed to have been riding on the bike, were arrested in connection with the incident.
A full road closure was put in place at the location for recovery and investigative work.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of MCET, said: “Extensive investigations remain ongoing into this very serious collision which has sadly resulted in a young teenage male losing his life.
“Officers will be supporting his family as we investigate the circumstances of what took place.
“We have arrested two other males also believed to have been on the bike, and would like to speak to anyone who saw the Yamaha scooter being ridden in the Market Street area or near Tesco’s just before the incident.
“Anyone who has footage or information which could assist the enquiry is asked to contact us at the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat Anyone getting in touch should reference police log 119 of 17 July.”
