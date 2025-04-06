Almost £10m of funding allocated to tackle flooding in York and North Yorkshire

The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire has welcomed £9.7m in funding to protect communities from flooding.

David Skaith said projects across the region would benefit from the government money.

The schemes in York and North Yorkshire to receive funding in 2025/26 include the Tadcaster Flood Alleviation Scheme, which will get £2.5m to replace and improve flood defences on both the left and right bank of the River Wharfe through the town.

A total of £800,000 will be used to make urgent sea wall improvements at Scarborough’s North Bay.

Flooding in York. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Further funding will be provided to the Kirkbymoorside and Malton and Norton flood alleviation schemes.

More than ten projects in and around York will also benefit, including the Clifton Ings Barrier Bank scheme which will receive £1.5m.

Elsewhere, the Stokesley flood alleviation scheme, along with a project in the West Witton and Spennithorne area in Wensleydale, will also get funding, while in the Dales and North York Moors, £200,000 has been provided to a scheme aiming to re-wet the Great North Bog.

Mr Skaith said: “We’ve had just over £9.7m announced for our region which is fantastic. We as a region have been affected by flooding massively over the last few years which has obviously affected our industries, particularly our farming sector, and has impacted homes, especially around the York and Selby area.

“So having this investment coming in to support early intervention work around flooding is going to be of great benefit to us.”

Defra announced this week that more than 1,000 flood schemes across the country would be built or repaired to protect thousands of homes and businesses from flooding.

In total £2.65bn will be invested over two years towards the work.

Announcing the investment, Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “The role of Government is to protect its citizens. However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record. Through our Plan for Change, this government will deliver a decade of national renewal and economic growth.

“As part of that we are investing a record £2.65bn to build and repair over 1,000 flood defences across the country.”