Campaigners have made a final push to lodge their objections to a battery energy storage system (BESS) proposed for the North Yorkshire countryside.

Hundreds of objections have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council against the scheme at South Kilvington, near Thirsk.

Campaign group Thirsk Against Battery Storage, which was formed to fight the plans for the 1GW plant, said it hand-delivered more than 200 objections on deadline day earlier this month, with more than 500 submitted online.

Just four responses in support were filed, according to the council planning portal.

Thirsk Against Battery Storage campaigners Jane Martin, Wendy Roscamp and Antony Roscamp deliver objections to North Yorkshire Council.

Philip Martin, spokesperson for the group, said the community had made it clear that the project was unwelcome.

He said: “The numbers speak for themselves. Thirsk is a historic market town, surrounded by stunning countryside and a community that values its heritage and environment. This proposal is entirely inappropriate for our area and we are thrilled that so many people have made their voices heard.”

Campaigners claim the plant will be a fire risk, they say it will damage wildlife habitats and are concerned about noise pollution.

They are also unhappy that what they say is good agricultural land is being used for industrial purposes.

Campaign group member and local shop owner, Fiona Potter, said: “This is our home. Developments of this scale belong in brownfield, industrial areas of which there are plenty to meet national demand, not in the cherished countryside. We urge the planning committee to listen to the community and reject this proposal outright.”

The BESS application has been submitted by green energy company NatPower, which said its proposals were essential for the UK to meet its commitment to decarbonising the electricity network by 2035.

A spokesperson added: “Battery storage will play a crucial role in ensuring reliable and consistent energy supplies from renewable sources so that homes and businesses stay powered when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.

“We have worked hard to engage with the local community, writing to over 3000 households and businesses in the surrounding area, and inviting their feedback on our plans.

“We have taken into consideration many of their suggestions to ensure that the proposals are carefully designed to minimise impact on the surrounding area.”