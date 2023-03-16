Costs to be introduced for East Riding electric vehicle charging points as more installed in region

New electric vehicle charging points are to be installed in on-street locations across the East Riding over the next year.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is due to spend £400,000 to install around 100 new public EV chargingin a scheme that is part of its climate change pledge and is designed to encourage greater take up of electric powered vehicles.

The chargers will provide power for between two and five vehicles at a time, the council says, and the points are due to be fitted at key sites across 14 communities, with more locations to follow next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council installed its first EV chargers in 2014. Since then, it has installed 75 charging points in its public car parks and at council properties, such as at East Riding Leisure centres.

New electric vehicle charging points are to be installed in on-street locations across the East Riding over the next year.

They have so far been free to use but charges will be introduced when the new points are fitted “because of the effect of soaring energy prices on the council’s limited budget”. All money recouped, minus costs, will be reinvested in further EV charging points to meet increasing demand, it says.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “Although these units aren’t designed to replace charging at home, they will be a handy alternative when drivers need to use them.