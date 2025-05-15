A Brimstone on buddleia flowers. Photo by Keith Warmington

With lighter evenings and trees in full blossom, it’s clear that spring has arrived – a perfect reminder to start getting your garden ready for Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count.

The Big Butterfly Count, running from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, August 10, invites everyone in the UK, from countryside dwellers to city residents, to participate in counting butterflies.

After the declaration of a Butterfly Emergency last year, it's more important than ever to create a wildlife-friendly garden.

Creating a garden that supports wildlife doesn’t have to mean a messy, overgrown space. By making mindful choices, you can create a beautiful garden, terrace or balcony, soak up some vitamin D, and make a positive impact on pollinators like butterflies and moths.

A small tortoiseshell settles on Lavender. Photo by Matt Berry

Here are some tips to transform your garden into a wildlife haven:

Be a grower, not a mower – If you have a lawn consider letting some of it grow wild! Long grass provides a rich habitat for insects and allows some species of butterflies and moths to complete their lifecycle by providing a place to lay eggs and food for caterpillars. It can also allow nectar-rich plants like clover, bluebells, and dandelions to bloom. If you’re not keen on an unmown lawn, consider a more structured approach. Try mowing a curvy path through an area of long grass or sow a mini wildflower meadow to help boost butterfly populations through a designated patch that allows wildlife to flourish. Simple changes can create a vibrant, wildlife-friendly space.

Make your garden a stepping stone for wildlife – Choose plants that attract wildlife and provide nectar and pollen for insects. Plants like buddleia, verbena, lavender, and marjoram provide nectar throughout the butterfly season. Colourful planted pots can look beautiful in patio gardens and on balconies as well as provide a resting place and sustenance for butterflies. With the right plants butterflies might even make your garden their permanent home!

Avoid pesticides and insecticides – While pesticides may target unwanted pests, they also harm beneficial insects like bees, ladybirds, and butterflies.

Even “pollinator-friendly” products can contain pesticides, which are toxic to insects. Organic methods such as companion planting are a great alternative.

Deadhead flowers – By removing dead flowers, you encourage your plants to continue blooming, providing a longer food source for pollinators. Plants like buddleia, lavender, and cosmos benefit from regular deadheading and will keep your garden alive with butterflies through the summer.

With these simple, thoughtful actions, you can create a beautiful, butterfly-friendly garden that supports wildlife all year round. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or a beginner, these tips will help you contribute to the well-being of pollinators and enjoy the beauty of butterflies on your own doorstep.