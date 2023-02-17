East Wood: Success for crowdfunding campaign to buy Yorkshire community woodland

A crowdfunding campaign to buy a community woodland has reached a soaring success as a philanthropist stepped in with a last-minute loan.

Nearly 1,500 people have donated towards the £133,000 pot for the purchase of East Wood near Otley, which was put up for sale potentially for timber.

As neighbourhood groups heard of the sale they quickly launched a campaign to save it, and as the deadline neared members said they were "blown away" by the community response.

The Friends of East Wood, made up of local groups, has now announced that the offer to buy the woodland, known as Weston Woods locally, has been accepted.

East Wood, a large stretch of woodland that spans almost 20 acres in the village of Weston, which sits above Otley, is for sale offering potential timber production, as well as a slice of rural tranquillity.

"The woodland will now be accessible to the community in perpetuity, held by Menston Area Nature Trust," they said. "We have been blown away by the incredible response to our campaign, with close to 1,500 people donating and raising a whopping £133,000 to date.

"This is just amazing and is a testament to our fabulous community and their connection to this wonderful area of accessible greenspace."

The sale has been largely helped with a philanthropic loan from environmental campaigner Julia Davies of We Have The Power, and the group has extended their "huge and heartfelt" thanks.

"Land often goes for far more than the guide price, but we didn’t want to show our hand too publicly before we threw our cap in the ring," they said. "We’ll need to pay Julia back so that she can offer other groups the same financial support. So we still need your help."

East Wood, a stretch of woodland above Otley, is up for sale. Photo: Otley 2030

The groups will now continue fundraising to pay off the loan, as well as covering costs for legal fees and tax. Then it will be on to managing the woodland.

The woodland was marketed for sale by Dacre, Son and Hartley, with a suggestion it had potential as a productive timber plantation as well as for private recreational use.

The 20-acre mixed woodland, which was planted after 1600 so is not considered ‘ancient’, is home to deer, owls, and woodpeckers, and is known for its bluebell and wild garlic displays.