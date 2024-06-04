Ed Miliband says new technologies needed to fight climate crisis
In a visit to Hartlepool nuclear power station with the party’s local candidate, Jonathan Brash, Mr Miliband said if Labour wins July’s election the new government would also look to extend the power station’s operating licence, which is due to be come to an end in March 2026.
“Extending the life of the power station here is important for powering our country,” Mr Miliband said of the station, which provides roughly 3 per cent of the UK’s required energy. “Secondly, there’s potential for new nuclear here,” he added.
“I’m not going to make false promises, it’s one of the sites I identified in 2009 when I was energy secretary for potential new nuclear. If Labour wins the election we’ll be talking to the industry about the potential for new nuclear here.”
Mr Miliband sees the need for new technology to be developed in the wider context of the climate crisis.
“The way I think about this is the climate crisis is so big, we need all the technologies at our disposal. We need nuclear, we need offshore wind, we need onshore wind - currently banned in England and driving up people’s bills - we need solar, we need tidal, we need all of those technologies and the cost of living crisis is a terrible lesson for us.
“If you’re dependent on fossil fuels, you’ll see bills rocket and families and businesses pay the price. We won’t leave the country exposed in a way the Tories have.”
Labour’s energy plan if elected involves creating GB Energy, a government company designed to attract investment.
“It’s good a company like EDF is investing in Britain, it’s owned by the French government, we should be partners with EDF, why don’t we have our own version of EDF?” asks Mr Miliband. “Why can’t we have our own power company generating wealth and jobs for our citizens here as well?”
Pushed on whether or not the government would sell gas and electricity to consumers, Mr Miliband dampens expectations.
“We’re not talking about it having a retail offer. I think we’ve got lots of retail companies, the retail sector has its own problems.
“GB Energy is going to be a generator, but I think there can be huge potential in terms of generation because if you think about the jobs of the future and the race for the jobs of the future, GB Energy needs to be investing in the things that can really help our country and deliver the next generation of jobs. The things so many people in Hartlepool want to see.”
Sir Keir Starmer said he considered resigning as Labour leader when the Conservatives won 2021’s Hartlepool by-election, the first time a Tory had been selected as the town’s MP.
Asked if he feels pressure to deliver the seat for his party, local councillor Jonathan Brash said: “I feel a pressure to do my very best for the people of Hartlepool who have been incredibly let down at the moment. I’m from Hartlepool, I’m for Hartlepool. This town’s future is my children’s future, so I’m going to fight for it every step of the way.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.