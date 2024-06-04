Labour’s shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband has told The Yorkshire Post the climate crisis is so serious that “we need all the technologies at our disposal” to fight it.

In a visit to Hartlepool nuclear power station with the party’s local candidate, Jonathan Brash, Mr Miliband said if Labour wins July’s election the new government would also look to extend the power station’s operating licence, which is due to be come to an end in March 2026.

“Extending the life of the power station here is important for powering our country,” Mr Miliband said of the station, which provides roughly 3 per cent of the UK’s required energy. “Secondly, there’s potential for new nuclear here,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m not going to make false promises, it’s one of the sites I identified in 2009 when I was energy secretary for potential new nuclear. If Labour wins the election we’ll be talking to the industry about the potential for new nuclear here.”

Labour's Shadow Secretary of State for Energy, Security and Net Zero, MP Ed Miliband. Photographed at Hartlepool Power Station Tees Road, Hartlepool Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Miliband sees the need for new technology to be developed in the wider context of the climate crisis.

“The way I think about this is the climate crisis is so big, we need all the technologies at our disposal. We need nuclear, we need offshore wind, we need onshore wind - currently banned in England and driving up people’s bills - we need solar, we need tidal, we need all of those technologies and the cost of living crisis is a terrible lesson for us.

“If you’re dependent on fossil fuels, you’ll see bills rocket and families and businesses pay the price. We won’t leave the country exposed in a way the Tories have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour’s energy plan if elected involves creating GB Energy, a government company designed to attract investment.

“It’s good a company like EDF is investing in Britain, it’s owned by the French government, we should be partners with EDF, why don’t we have our own version of EDF?” asks Mr Miliband. “Why can’t we have our own power company generating wealth and jobs for our citizens here as well?”

Pushed on whether or not the government would sell gas and electricity to consumers, Mr Miliband dampens expectations.

“We’re not talking about it having a retail offer. I think we’ve got lots of retail companies, the retail sector has its own problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“GB Energy is going to be a generator, but I think there can be huge potential in terms of generation because if you think about the jobs of the future and the race for the jobs of the future, GB Energy needs to be investing in the things that can really help our country and deliver the next generation of jobs. The things so many people in Hartlepool want to see.”

Sir Keir Starmer said he considered resigning as Labour leader when the Conservatives won 2021’s Hartlepool by-election, the first time a Tory had been selected as the town’s MP.