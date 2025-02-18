Filey sea wall to be expanded as part of 100-year coastal defence plan

Councillors have been asked to approve the extension of Filey’s sea wall to protect coastal properties.

A five-metre extension of Filey’s sea wall as well as reinforcements to extend its lifespan are set for approval at a meeting of the Thirsk and Malton area committee on Thursday, February 20.

North Yorkshire Council hopes that the repairs to the sea wall, which is located within the town’s conservation area, will extend its lifespan by a further 50 years.

A long-term approach is being adopted for the sea defences in Filey as part of an overall multi-phase plane to extend its lifespan by 100 years.

An aerial shot of Filey sea wall

Filey’s 1.1km stretch of sea wall was built between the 19th and 20th Centuries and shields around 800 properties.

If the plan is approved, a set of works would extend the seawall to the South to the Western side of Martin’s Ravine slipway, with materials and dimensions to match the existing wall alongside the installation of up to three-ton rock armour to replace existing undersized rocks that were removed.

The wall would also be laid using steel sheet piles and reinforced concrete.

Filey Town Council said it supports the application and no objections were raised by Natural England, the Highways Authority, or the Environment Agency.

A proposed 10 per cent biodiversity net gain element would include the removal of invasive species and the planting of non-invasive species on the site and adjacent clifftop.

The development will contribute to protecting Royal Parade from the effects of erosion in the longer term and planners said they did not envisage the works directly affecting residents or neighbours.

A council report prepared ahead of the meeting states: “This is a modest extension to the seawall and utilises design characteristics which are an exact match.”