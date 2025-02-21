A man has been fined after chopping down trees in an ancient woodland to make way for a farming enterprise.

Saeed Nazir has been fined more than £65,000 after he admitted to cutting down several trees in Harrison Springs in Chapeltown, near Sheffield, despite there being a tree preservation order (TPO) in place.

The 55-year-old appeared in Sheffield Magistrates Court on January 22 and pleaded guilty to cnotravening the TPO between August 16, 2019 and January 18, 2023.

The court was shown aerial photographs which showed around 30 tree stumps which had been cut down.

Nazir, of Owler Lane, Sheffield, told the hearing he was unaware of the TPO and that the buildings on the land were used to house sheep and goats.

However, magistrates found it was an aggravating feature that the trees had been moved to make way for the farming enterprise.

They ordered him to pay a fine of £65,000, costs of £2,067 and a surcharge of £190.

Councillor Ben Maskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate police committee at Sheffield Council, said: “This case, and the size of the fine, should act as a warning. We will take action against anyone who breaches a Tree Preservation Order.

“We have some fantastic ancient woodlands in Sheffield, and we will do all we can to protect them as much as possible.

An aerial photo showing the extent of the ancient replanted woodland in Chapeltown, Sheffield, which was cleared, despite a Tree Preservation Order being in place. Photo: Sheffield City Council | Sheffield City Council

“I am pleased to say that trees are being replaced at the location to try and restore the woodland back to its former glory.

“I would urge anyone who is thinking about removing any trees in Sheffield to check with the Council first to ensure they don’t end up in the same situation and having to pay a large fine.”

Nathan Edwards, chair of Sheffield Street Tree Partnership, added: “As a Street Tree Partnership we understand the importance of street trees to connect green spaces, including woodlands, both for nature recovery and climate resilience, but not if those spaces have been damaged or destroyed.