Historic landscape of proposed solar farm highlighted by objectors

The site of a proposed solar farm in North Yorkshire sits within an “extremely significant” historic landscape with evidence of prehistoric, Roman and medieval activity, critics of the scheme claim.

Residents and consultees have urged planners to ensure a detailed report on the environmental impact of the development near Bedale is drawn up.

Energy company Enviromena has filed a screening request to North Yorkshire Council for a ruling on whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be needed with any future planning application for the scheme between Bedale and Exelby.

The submission has prompted more than 80 objections to the green energy development on farm land off Lords Lane.

Many of those raising concerns have urged council officers to require the environmental assessment due to the location of the proposed scheme.

One respondent said: “The significance of the history and heritage of the area generally, and specifically the Lords Moor, is inescapable and something that only detailed research and consideration can adequately address.”

Another member of the public said: “This proposal exhibits a clear likelihood of significant environmental effects due to its size, location, and potential cumulative and irreversible impacts on agricultural land, biodiversity, landscape character, and heritage settings.

“A robust, transparent process requires that a full environmental statement be prepared.”

Statutory consultees have also raised concerns about the scheme.

Historic England said the solar farm would be around 900m from the boundary of the Grade II registered park and gardens at Thorp Perrow and lay within a wider area of “extremely significant” prehistoric, Roman period and medieval activity.

“In very simple terms, the application site sits within a landscape shaped by human activity over a considerable time-depth and therefore demands a high level of archaeological assessment,” it added.

“This proposal would involve structures which could impact upon elements which contribute to the significance and enjoyment of landscapes of historic or cultural importance for many years.”

North Yorkshire Local Access Forum said it viewed the application with “grave concern” because the access would be along a narrow public lane frequently used by those without a car, which it said was unsuitable for large construction vehicles.

It added: “Two footpaths are running through the site and the public pleasure of these when surrounded by solar panels would be seriously diminished.

“We realise that the application is to determine the need for a screening assessment at this stage, but would suggest that as the site would not be able to meet the constraints of existing highway law, the application does not proceed further.”

Two submissions supporting the scheme, which highlight the need for clean energy sources, have also been filed with the council.

The applicant has stated that the development would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.