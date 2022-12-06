The hosepipe ban introduced in Yorkshire during the summer has been lifted.

Yorkshire Water, which supplies water to more than 5m people, imposed its first ban in 27 years back in August, following months of dry weather.

People across the county were warned they could be fined up to £1,000 if they were caught breaking the rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company claimed water supplies in Yorkshire’s reservoirs had dropped below 40 per cent, after parts of the county saw record-breaking temperatures and the lowest rainfall since records began more than 130 years ago.

Yorkshire Water, which supplies water to more than 5m people, imposed its first ban in 27 years back in August

Advertisement Hide Ad

But earlier today, Yorkshire Water announced the ban has been lifted and it helped save an average of 28 million litres of water per day.

To protect supplies, the company also increased the amount of water it extracts from the River Ouse and spent £2m on a temporary pipe scheme that transfers water from Walshaw Dean Upper reservoir in Calderdale to Ponden reservoir in the Worth Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the company’s latest figures, the average reservoir level rose to 75 per cent in November, following recent spells of heavy rain.

However, the Environment Agency states that Yorkshire technically remains in drought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Dewis, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re really grateful to our customers for their efforts to save water whilst the weather was drier than usual.

“Thanks to a number of emergency drought schemes, drought permits, increased leakage activity, rainfall, and everyone’s efforts to save water, reservoirs are now looking much healthier, with the average level across the region now at 75 per cent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Whilst the hosepipe ban is no longer in place, it’s really important that we all continue to save water where we can.

"Adopting small habits like reusing grey water or installing a water butt will save water and energy, helping to reduce bills and protect the environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After imposing the hosepipe ban, Yorkshire Water was heavily criticised for its response to leaks, as it lost 283.1 million litres a day in 2021/22.