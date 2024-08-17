House extension rejected as site ‘likely to be lost to coastal erosion’ in 30 years

The council has refused plans for residential extensions to a Filey property over fears the site will be lost to coastal erosion in the next three decades.

Mr N Welch’s application proposed a number of extensions to an existing house at Mayflower, Sands Road, Hunmanby, but officers warned that it was within an area that is likely to be lost to coastal erosion in the next 33 years. The authority’s coastal strategy states that “this is an area that will not be defended and adaptation to coastal change is recommended”.

A council report also noted that the design of the proposed development, near Filey, would have been visually harmful to the area. If it had been approved, an additional bedroom would have been added to the current two-bedroom property.

The scheme also proposed single-storey extensions to the northeast, southeast, and northwest elevations as well as creating several roof terraces.

View of existing property Mayflower, Sands Road, Hunmanby. Courtesy PDAssociates

A council report said the extensions would create a “cluttered and somewhat incoherent appearance” as well as being “detrimentally dominant to this part of the coast when viewed from the public realm”.

Planning officers added that the “harmful, incongruous, and overbearing appearance would be exacerbated by the stark material choice of white render and grey tiles”

Objections were also lodged by council engineers who said that a full geotechnical assessment and a coastal erosion study would be required, neither of which they said had been submitted.

The engineers said that the development was “inappropriate” because “based on current data” the property “will be lost in the medium term and the current coastal strategy is for adaptation and relocation.”

It was noted that the site falls within the “prediction of loss line and [is] one of the three properties noted” in the coastal strategy.

An assessment that the site would be lost in 50 years was made in 2007, which was “now more like 33 years”, they said.

Similar concerns were raised by Hunmanby Parish Council which said: “There are concerns regarding the stability of the cliff face and whether a solid rock base can be located to anchor into.”

Planning officers also highlighted that “no ecology information has been submitted”.

They added: “In the light of the strict protection afforded to bats, owls, newts etc, without further information officers are not satisfied that there would not be a material adverse effect on the protected species and habitat.”