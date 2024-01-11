Now incredible photographs, on loan from London's Natural History Museum, shine a light on the wonders and the fragility of life in the natural world.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, to return to Yorkshire's Sewerby Hall and Gardens this year, also shares an important environmental message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are images that capture an insight into the fascinating world of animal behaviour, while advocating for the future of species and the planet.

Caitlin Henderson, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The winning images were announced last October at an awards show hosted by wildlife presenters Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin.

To Dr Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum, they paint a poignant portrait of a world worth protecting.

"We are facing urgent biodiversity and climate crises, and photography is a powerful catalyst for change," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition reveals some of nature’s most wondrous sights whilst offering hope and achievable actions visitors can take to help protect the natural world."

Shashwat Harish, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This is an exhibition that is world-renowned, taking in the breadth of diversity of the natural world to both encourage and inspire.

First launched in 1965, the competition is now among the most prestigious of its kind, featuring some of the best images from around the world.

This year there were 49,957 entries from photographers spanning all levels of experience, and from 95 different countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hope is through the “unique” and emotive power of photography, the competition can inspire people to think differently about their relationship with nature.

Alex Mustard, Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

Judges looked at creativity, originality, and the technical excellence of submissions.

Chair of the judging panel, Kathy Moran says: "What most impressed the jury was the range of subjects, from absolute beauty, rarely seen behaviours and species to images that are stark reminders of what we are doing to the natural world.

"We felt a powerful tension between wonder and woe that we believe came together to create a thought-provoking collection of photographs."The exhibition comes to Yorkshire's Sewerby Hall and Gardens from May 14, and runs until July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Nick Coultish, cabinet member for East Riding Council for culture, leisure and tourism, said it was "superb" to hear of its return to the region.